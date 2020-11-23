Justin Bieber Joined by Shawn Mendes for 'Monster' as He Performs a Medley of Hits at 2020 AMAs

On Sunday night, Justin Bieber was joined by Shawn Mendes as he opened the 2020 American Music Awards with a medley of his latest songs.

The pop star, 26, kicked off his set with a performance of "Lonely," his single released with Benny Blanco last month. He then transitioned into a high-energy performance of "Holy" — complete with light-up crosses and a gospel choir — before being joined by Mendes, 22, to sing their new duet, "Monster."

During their brooding performance, Bieber and Mendes sang about their shared experiences as child stars turned adult musicians in front of a forest backdrop.

Bieber released "Monster" with fellow Canadian collaborator Mendes on Friday. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Monday, Mendes spoke about his collaboration with the singer and revealed that to him, the "Habitual" star was "Elvis to me."

"This song has always resonated with me, and it just never found its way out. And now all of a sudden I was listening to it one day, and I just started my relationship with Justin," Mendes said. "It just started forming properly in the last three months. I called him and I was like, 'Look, I have this song. It's kind of going there.'"

"It's about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it's hard. And his heart fell deep into it," he added, before sharing that the duo bonded over their track. "And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much. And it just felt really nice because it was a full-circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing."