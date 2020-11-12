Jennifer Lopez, Maluma & Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the 2020 American Music Awards

The 2020 AMAs will air live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. EST

The 2020 American Music Awards are shaping up to be one star-studded night.

On Thursday, it was announced that Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and Billie Eilish are all scheduled to perform at the annual fan-voted awards show when it airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

During the music event, Lopez, 51, and Maluma, 26, will take part in a world premiere performance of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," two songs they wrote for their upcoming movie that they both costar in together, Marry Me.

Meanwhile, Eilish, 18, will hit the stage for the world premiere performance of her newly released single, "Therefore I Am," which dropped Thursday. Eilish is nominated for two awards during the night's festivities: Favorite artist – alternative rock and favorite social artist.

Image zoom Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The biggest fan-voted awards show in the music industry will also be jam-packed with other star-studded showcases.

Latin artist Bad Bunny, 26, will bring some international flair to the show with his native music which he will perform alongside rising Reggaeton artist Jhay Cortez. Similarly, Lil Baby, 25, will hit the stage to deliver his mega-hit song "Emotionally Scarred," marking his first-ever live performance of the fan-favorite track and his AMAs debut.

Elsewhere, 25-year-old Megan Thee Stallion's spot is sure to be a surprise — she's set to rap an unrevealed bop during the performance, her first at the AMAs — while Mendes, 22, will rock the house solo this year after previously teaming up with longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello for a steamy AMAs performance of their hit song "Señorita" in the past.

The big night is also set to be jam-packed with other surprise appearances from some of the biggest music stars.

Henson, 50, couldn't be more thrilled to be the master of ceremonies at this year's show and shared that she is "proud" to be awarded the night's ever-important honor.

"The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists — the fans," she said in a statement. "I'm proud to take the stage as this year's host — and also a fan — for what promises to be an electrifying night of music."

AMAs nominees were unveiled last month with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch in the running for the most potential wins with eight nods each. Plus, both musicians are up for the most acclaimed award of the night — artist of the year.

Megan Thee Stallion is the second top contender with a total of five nominations, including new artist of the year. First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat are each up for four awards.