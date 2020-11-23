Bad Bunny Fans Left Waiting 'All Damn Night' for Previously Teased AMAs Performance

Although he didn't perform, Bad Bunny accepted the best Latin album award for YHLQMDLG and also won favorite Latin male artist

Bad Bunny fans were left perreando solas after Bad Bunny didn't hit the stage at Sunday's American Music Awards.

The Puerto Rican star, 26, was teased to hit the stage with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet "Dakiti." However, it never happened.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Me waiting for bad bunny all damn night just for them to cut the performance," tweeted one upset fan with a GIF of Kamala Harris.

"I'm so mad because Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez didn't perform on the AMAs because I literally watched the whole event until the end and wasted my time waiting for both of them to pop up," added another with a sad face emoji.

"me after waiting 2 hours for Bad Bunny's performance at the #AMAs," tweeted a third with a clown meme.

"... show's over? Where the Bad Bunny performance at though? #AMAs," added a fourth.

?s=20

Check out PEOPLE's full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music's biggest nights.

Fans were left in shock since both the awards show and Bad Bunny himself teased the first-ever performance of the track.

Despite not hitting the stage, it was a successful night for Bad Bunny. The Latin trap star accepted the Latin album award from Christian Serratos, which he won for YHLQMDLG. After the show concluded, the AMAs announced him as the favorite male Latin artist on Twitter.

"To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you," he said as he accepted the award. "Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much."

Earlier in the evening, Bad Bunny shared a selfie video as she presented the favorite Latin female artist award to Becky G. The awards show also featured the "Safaera" singer's new commercial with Cheetos, which partnered with the AMAs to present three new Latin music-focused awards.

The AMAs came just days after Bad Bunny took home a Latin Grammy for "Yo Perreo Sola" and performed from Puerto Rico at the awards show on Thursday. The reggaetonero last hit the AMAs stage in 2018 when he joined Cardi B and J Balvin for "I Like It."

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Is Ready to ‘Forget About Politics’ Hosting AMAs: Music 'Brings Us Together'