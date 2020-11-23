Bad Bunny Misses AMAs Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

A rep for the star tells PEOPLE that Bad Bunny is "feeling okay [and] isn't showing major symptoms"

Bad Bunny sat out his American Music Awards gig after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leading up to the awards show, which aired Sunday night, the Puerto Rican star, 26, was teased to perform on-stage with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet "Dákiti." However, the showcase never happened, with fans on Twitter confused as to why Bad Bunny was absent.

In a statement from the musician's reps, his team confirmed that Bad Bunny contracted the coronavirus and had to call off the appearance because of the diagnosis.

"Bad Bunny was originally set to perform his No. 1 global hit 'Dákiti' with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at the AMAs but unfortunately, the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation," read the statement.

Bad Bunny still made a virtual appearance during the broadcast, presenting the award for favorite female Latin artist from his home in Los Angeles and picking up two himself. His rep tells PEOPLE that, as of Monday morning, he is "feeling okay [and] isn't showing major symptoms." They added that they are "praying it remains that way."

During the 2020 AMAs, Bad Bunny won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for YHLQMDLG. He was also nominated for favorite Latin song ("Vette") and again for favorite Latin album (Las Que No Iban a Salir).

"To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you," he said as he accepted the award. "Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much."

Earlier in the evening, Bad Bunny shared a selfie video as she presented the favorite Latin female artist award to Becky G. The awards show also featured the "Safaera" singer's new commercial with Cheetos, which partnered with the AMAs to present three new Latin music-focused awards.

The AMAs, which were broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, came just days after Bad Bunny took home a Latin Grammy for "Yo Perreo Sola" and performed from Puerto Rico at the awards show on Thursday.