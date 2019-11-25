American Music Awards 2019: See the Full List of Winners

The 2019 American Music Awards brought out the biggest stars in music!

Taylor Swift took home the Artist of the Decade award and performed some of her biggest hits, including her early hits, after she was finally cleared to sing her early hits, which were recorded while under contract with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group.

Leading the night’s awards categories was Post Malone, who earned the most nods with seven nominations, including artist of the year, collaboration of the year and favorite male artist – pop/pock. Following closely behind him were Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, both earning six nods.

See the complete list of winners (in bold) and nominees below.

Image zoom Valheria Rocha

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “bad guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST.