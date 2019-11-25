American Music Awards 2019: See the Full List of Winners

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST

By Karen Mizoguchi
November 24, 2019 07:33 PM

The 2019 American Music Awards brought out the biggest stars in music!

Taylor Swift took home the Artist of the Decade award and performed some of her biggest hits, including her early hits, after she was finally cleared to sing her early hits, which were recorded while under contract with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group.

Leading the night’s awards categories was Post Malone, who earned the most nods with seven nominations, including artist of the year, collaboration of the year and favorite male artist – pop/pock. Following closely behind him were Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, both earning six nods.

See the complete list of winners (in bold) and nominees below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

