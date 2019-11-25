Though many were glued to the TV to watch Ciara’s hosting duties, A-list performances and to find out who the big winners were at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday night, PEOPLE was also watching for the action off-camera and backstage.

From all the star-studded meetings to the night’s most standout moments, we caught everything not shown on TV.

Here’s what you missed.

On the Red Carpet

Disney Channel alum Alyson Stoner was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet, happily posing for photos and taking selfies with her crew on her phone.

Thomas Rhett — who performed his song “Look What God Gave Her” later during the show — was joined by his pregnant wife, Lauren Akins, on the red carpet. Akins sweetly rubbed her baby bump as she and Rhett made their way to the theater together. The couple are expecting their third baby girl in early February and are already parents to daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 4.

Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid (the son of Yolanda Hadid and brother of models Gigi and Bella) made their red carpet debut as a couple ahead of the singer’s performance of her hit “Don’t Start Now.” As the two walked the carpet together, they were all smiles and laughing.

Shania Twain — who closed out the show with a performance of some of the biggest hits of her career — was one of the last celebrities to head inside the show as she made time to do interviews with many of the reporters on the carpet. During her chat with PEOPLE, Twain said she wanted to make sure to say hi and catch up with Post Malone, Taylor Swift and Lizzo.

“I’m a big fan of all them, all for different reasons,” she said. “I know I’m forgetting somebody, but those are great ones.”

During the carpet, there was an artist painting a live art installation. The artist had several celebrities — including Billie Eilish, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kelly Osbourne and Rhett — sign the painting. While Eilish was signing the painting, two little boys asked, “Billie, can we take a selfie?” but their request went unanswered as she was quickly ushered towards the theater.

Pete Wentz made his way through the carpet fast and could be heard making a light-hearted joke with his publicist about the water cans that were available for everyone.

One of the hottest topics on the carpet amongst reporters and industry professionals alike was how much static electricity was being created. Some guests unknowingly walked down the carpet with their hair completely standing up because of the static, and people were unintentionally shocking others.

Inside the Show

Right before the show was set to start, Shawn Mendes and a few in his crew (though not girlfriend Camila Cabello) walked backstage. Mendes did a little dance move as he walked.

Before Mendes and Cabello kicked off a performance of their hit duet “Señorita,” Swift pointed at Mendes — and he couldn’t hold back a giggle. During the performance, Swift was seen watching in awe and interacting with Billy Porter. Both were clearly expecting a kiss from the couple, as was much of the audience, who squealed all throughout the performance.

After Mendes and Cabello accepted the award for collaboration of the year and the show cut to commercial, they walked off stage hand in hand (but still didn’t give fans the kiss they were hoping for).

During Eilish’s performance of “all the good girls go to hell,” which marked her first-ever awards show performance, Mendes could be seen holding Cabello in his arms. Eilish concluded her awards show debut by being raised above the stage in a lift with clear walls and cracking a close-up smile on camera.

At one point during a commercial break, Eilish and Post Malone had a moment and could be seen sharing a big hug as they talked.

Post Malone appeared to have a great time all throughout the night, particularly during Green Day’s set. He was rocking out, bobbing his head and playing air guitar while the band performed their latest song, “Father of All...,” before segueing into their 1994 hit, “Basket Case.” Throughout the show, Malone sipped on a beer and danced with his friends.

During another commercial break, Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo hugged and caught up.

Lil Nas X seemed to be the popular man of the night, and he was consistently talking to someone new each commercial break. At one point, he posed for selfies with fans who came up to his seat during a break.

Jenna Dewan and Brad Goreski chatted it up during commercial break (before accusations that Dewan had shaded Cabello during her performance of “Señorita” circulated) and said hello to several people in the audience.

Right before accepting the award for artist of the year, Swift gave Post Malone a big hug. After her speech, she walked off stage with Regina King (who presented the award) and they had their hands wrapped behind each other’s backs. It was clear the two were fan-girling over each other.

Swift made her way back to her seat in the audience for Twain’s performance. She was going all out and jumping, dancing and singing along to Twain’s hits like “Still the One,” “Any Man of Mine” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in classic Swift fashion. Swift got extra excited when Twain closed her performance with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

As the show came to a close, Twain had Swift join her on stage to dance and sing. Swift continued to dance and Twain said, “You look so good!” They started shimmying together, and Swift hugged several of the backup dancers that were on stage.

The 2019 AMAs were broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 on ABC.