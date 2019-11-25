Toni Braxton Says It's 'Great to Be Home' as She Returns to AMAs Stage for First Time in 25 Years

Toni Braxton stole the show at the 2019 American Music Awards as she made her return to the iconic stage after 25 years!

The Grammy-winning singer made her epic AMAs return with her 1996 hit song “Un-break My Heart.” In 1997, the singer took home the Grammy award for best female pop vocal performance and the Billboard music award for contemporary single of the year for the track.

During Sunday night’s performance, Braxton, 52, wore a gorgeous off the shoulder, floor-length, white lace gown. The sheer dress was complete with an elaborate white shawl.

In 1994, Braxton wore a similar gown at the AMAs when she performed on the awards show stage for the first time. At the time, the singer won the AMA award for adult contemporary new artist, best new artist and best album in the soul/R&B categories. Braxton last hit the AMAs stage in 2001.

Braxton appears to still be in a relationship with Birdman, 50, with whom she was engaged and then sparked breakup rumors with earlier this year. The pair announced their engagement back in February of last year, launching the singer to begin planning what she called a “vintage ’20s and ’30s-like Great Gatsby themed wedding.”

“Every day I had a show, he came. Every night he would ask me, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a great guy,’” Braxton told PEOPLE last year. When Birdman finally made his move, “He told me he always liked me and I was like, ‘You never told me!’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you were married!’ He said, ‘I was always digging you.’”

Last November, Braxton told PEOPLE Now that Birdman was pushing to tie the knot before 2019.

“He told me we’re getting married before the end of the year is up,” she explained. “He’s talking about crazy things. Like, ‘Let’s just go to Vegas.’ And I want the dress!”

With a friendship dating back “15 or 16 years,” the pair’s relationship began when he rushed to be by her side in the midst of her battle with lupus.

In early January, the music stars called off their engagement and deleted their Instagrams clean, with the exception of a New Year’s Day post Braxton uploaded where she spoke about new beginnings.

In a video obtained by multiple outlets later that month, Braxton was wrapping up her hit song “I Love Me Some Him” when Birdman walked out from the side of the stage after Braxton motioned him on. The pair shared a tight hug, before walking off hand-in-hand.

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen,” the 52-year-old singer wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself in a red ballgown. “Cheers to a new year.”

According to E!, Birdman, 50, wrote “It’s over” on his Instagram Story before clearing all his posts at the time.

In April, Braxton shut down break up rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying the couple went along with the speculation to give them some privacy.

The 2019 American Music Awards were broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EST.