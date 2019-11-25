Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Six AMA Trophies as She Says ‘Have I Told You Lately That I Love You'

Taylor Swift is sharing her appreciation after an extremely successful night at the 2019 American Music Awards.

After taking home six awards during Sunday’s show, the 29-year-old singer uploaded a proud post to Instagram, Monday, cozying up to her new trophies.

Still wearing her outfit from her epic medley performance — a sparkly golden leotard, long pink cape, and high gold boots — Swift sat on the floor, smiling while holding two of her AMAs with the other four surrounding her.

“Hi guys have I told you lately that I LOVE YOU,” she captioned the cheery post, seemingly referencing Van Morrison’s single “Have I Told You Lately.”

Swift made history Sunday with 24 total AMA wins — breaking Michael Jackson’s record when she was awarded favorite pop/rock album for Lover.

She also took home awards for favorite music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” favorite female pop/rock artist, favorite adult contemporary artist, and artist of the year — the fifth time the “Lover” singer accepted the coveted prize.

The singer was also honored with the artist of the decade award, which was presented by Carole King as Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott and best friend Selena Gomez cheered her on from the front row.

After performing a medley of six of her hits, Swift took the stage to deliver an emotional speech.

“I cannot believe that it’s Carole King who gave me this award. My parents are here tonight. They would listen to Tapestry and all your other records when they were in high school, and then they took those records, packed them in boxes and took them to college with them. Then, when they met and they got their own house they took those records and brought them there, and then when they had my brother and I they played those records for us,” Swift said, opening up about how King inspired her as an artist.

Swift went on to praise her fans as she wrapped her speech: “Guys … we’ve had fun incredible, exhilarating, extraordinary times together. And may it continue. Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage, from the very first day of my career until tonight. I love you with all of my heart. Thank you for everything. Thank you AMAs. Thank you … just thank you. I’m so lucky to get to do this.”

Swift performed some new songs and some classics, including “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off” (during which pals Camila Cabello and Halsey joined her onstage) then her latest hit “Lover,” at which point dancers Misty Copeland and Craig Hill performed an interpretive routine.

She started with the female-empowerment anthem “The Man” from her newest album Lover while sporting a white button-down shirt with the names of her past albums written across it.

The prison-like font of the titles — all of which are owned by her former label, Big Machine — led some fans to believe that the garment was a nod to her feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.

Just days before her much-anticipated performance, Swift was finally cleared to sing her early hits , which were recorded while under contract with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. (Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group from Swift’s former label head Borchetta for $300 million earlier this year, which included her music catalog.)

BMLG announced that they has “come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances.”

The statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE on Nov. 18, went on to clarify that “recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists’ audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed.”

The official clearance came after Swift released a scathing Tumblr post on Nov. 14, accusing Braun and Borchetta of blocking her from performing her pre-Lover songs in her medley at the AMAs.