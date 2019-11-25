Here's All the Proof You Need That Taylor Swift Had the Best Time at the 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift absolutely dominated the 2019 American Music Awards, proving that not only is she more than deserving of being crowned artist of the decade, but also should win the title of The Most Fun to Have at Any Awards Show.

First of all, she sat next to Billy Porter, who made a cameo in her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, and the pair were the stars of the audience.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

They watched Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ performance of “Señorita” and appropriately reacted like this:



And totally freaked when the pair almost kissed.

Image zoom

They also shared this adorable reaction when Taylor won one of her six (count ’em, six!) awards for the night.

Image zoom

She also spent some time dancing with Halsey, marking the return of Dancing Taylor. Y’all remember her, right?

The “Lover” singer used to hit the award show circuit every year and dance from her seat like no one was watching.

I am pleased to announce that Dancing Taylor is back and better than ever! Don’t worry, there’s proof.

This is how she and Halsey reacted when Selena Gomez hit the stage:

Image zoom

They were very into her performance, singing and dancing along to her hits “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

Image zoom

That wasn’t the only dancing she did. She also got into Shania Twain’s epic, career-spanning performance, too!

Image zoom

You didn’t think she’d leave the dancing for the audience only, did you? After cutting a rug off stage, Taylor hit the stage to perform a medley of her hits, kicking it off with “The Man,” while wearing a white button-down with the titles of her previous albums printed onto it. The albums are currently owned by Big Machine Records, and Swift spoke out recently about her frustrations with record executive Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.

Image zoom

She was joined by young dancers, sending a powerful message about how strong young girls can be.

Image zoom

She also sang “Love Story” right to her best friend, Selena Gomez, which was absolutely adorable.

Taylor Swift and Selena singing to each other tonight at the #AMAs 😭 pic.twitter.com/0sAkFvsGTy — ؘ (@sgposting) November 25, 2019

And brought up Halsey and Camila Cabello to help her belt out “Shake It Off.”

She also sang her hits “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “Blank Space,” and finished off the performance with the title track off of her most recent album, Lover.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Then, to top it off, Swift was presented with the artist of the decade award by none other than the legendary Carole King.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

And wore this amazing cape that made her look like a literal superhero running through the audience.

Image zoom

She also gave a powerful acceptance speech saying, “All any of the artists, or really anyone in this room wants, is to create something that will last. Whatever it is in life. And the fact that this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work and of art and of fun and memories, all that matters to me is the memories that I have had with you guys, with you the fans over the years.”

On top of artist of the decade, Swift also walked away with the artist of the year award, breaking the record for most American Music Awards with 24 total wins. Swift also won video of the year for “You Need to Calm Down,” best female pop/rock artist, best pop/rock album and best adult contemporary artist.

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty

But the biggest award of all had to be getting hugged by Shania Twain.

Image zoom

I mean …

Image zoom

All hail the Queen of Awards Shows! Long may she reign.