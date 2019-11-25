Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Tease a Kiss on 2019 AMAs Stage While Performing 'Señorita'

Shawnmila stans, rejoice!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes came quite close to touching lips while performing their duet “Señorita” during the 2019 American Music Awards.

After arriving solo (as they did at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year), the cute couple performed a sexy rendition of their smash collaboration together.

Before kicking off their performance, Taylor Swift pointed at Mendes — and he couldn’t hold back a giggle. During the performance, Swift was seen watching in awe and interacting with Billy Porter. Both were clearly expecting a kiss from the couple.

Cabello, 22, arrived on the red carpet wearing a tan-colored dress and a long braid. while Mendes, 21, wore a navy blue suit with aqua green accents — and no shirt!

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Saturday that the pair was set to perform their Grammy-nominated duet, “Señorita.”

This year, Cabello and Mendes are nominated in the collaboration of the year category for “Señorita.” Mendes is also up for favorite social artist.

The song recently made history when it broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet.

The pair’s joint performance will come after a steamy summer, in which they weren’t shy to show their affection for one another, despite having not yet confirmed their relationship.

Cabello and Mendes have been friends for years and also collaborated on the song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Rumors of their romance began to fly following the debut of their steamy music video for “Señorita” in late June when the singers played passionate lovers who can’t seem to quit one another.

After being spotted in Los Angeles holding hands and spending the Fourth of July together, things seemed to heat up when they were seen kissing in San Francisco.

The 2019 American Music Awards are being broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST.