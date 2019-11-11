Image zoom Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shania Twain is gonna getcha good!

The country superstar will be performing at the 2019 American Music Awards, singing a medley of some of her greatest hits, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The performance will mark the iconic singer’s first time returning to the AMA stage in 16 years.

Throughout her lengthy career, Twain has released many hits, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and the singer released her latest album, Now, in 2017. The release debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart, which represented the first time in over three years that an album from a female country artist topped the all-genre chart.

Twain, who will be kicking off her new Las Vegas residency in December, joins an already star-studded list of musicians performing at the award show — which will honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene — including Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, who will also be receiving the Artist of the Decade honor.

On Nov. 1, it was announced that Gomez, 27, would perform new music at this year’s AMAs after taking a hiatus from doing live television performances for two years. She previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.”

In late October, the star released her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” before following it up one day later with the surprise release of the up-tempo “Look At Her Now.” Both songs are about a breakup and were seemingly inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In addition to receiving the “Artist of the Decade honor, during the show, Swift, 29, will also take the stage to perform some of the biggest hits from her career.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.