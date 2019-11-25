Selena Gomez Says It 'Feels Good to Be Back as She Opens Up the 2019 AMAs Performing New Songs

Selena Gomez made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards stage opening the show.

For her first live television performance in two years, the star performed her two new songs, vulnerable ballad “Lose You to Love Me” and upbeat anthem “Look at Her Now.” She kicked off the world television premiere of her new music wearing a turtlenecked black dress, before changing into a sparkly leotard and knee-high boots for the second track.

“Feels good to be back,” she wrote on Instagram with photos of her red carpet look. “Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.”

Taylor Swift and Halsey were spotted dancing along and cheering for Gomez as she performed the second, high-energy track.

Gomez, 27, previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.”

The pop star stunned on the red carpet sporting a lime green dress, taking photos with fans.

In late October, she released “Lose You to Love Me,” before following it up one day later with the surprise release of “Look At Her Now.” Both songs are about a breakup and are rumored to be inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Previously, fans had been clamoring for new music from Gomez, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s Revival. Earlier this month, “Lose You to Love Me” became Gomez’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart after racking up 38.8 million streams in the U.S. in its first week of release.

“My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life,” Gomez wrote on Instagram in celebration.

“I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening,” she continued. “I want to thank each and every person that was [a part] of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

Opening up on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe last month, Gomez said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

It’s been more than two years since Gomez, who suffers from lupus, revealed she’d undergone kidney transplant surgery, sharing that her best friend Francia Raisa had given her the organ as a life-saving measure. The star has taken time off to focus on her health but came roaring back to the music scene again this year.

Gomez has not yet set a release date or revealed a name for her upcoming new album.

LOOK 👏 AT 👏 HER 👏 NOW 👏.@selenagomez with the perfect opening to the 2019 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/A7JZB7xqBe — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Sitting near Gomez during the show is her good friend Taylor Swift, who is up for five awards and will be honored as the Artist of the Decade.

The 2019 American Music Awards are broadcasting live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.