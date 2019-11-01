Selena Gomez to Sing New Music at the AMAs in First Live Television Performance in 2 Years

Selena Gomez is making her return to television!

The singer, who recently released two new songs, will perform at the 2019 American Music Awards later this month — her first live television performance in two years. The awards show will also mark the world television premiere of her new music.

Gomez previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.”

In late October, the star released her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” before following it up one day later with the surprise release of the up-tempo “Look At Her Now.” Both songs are about a breakup and were seemingly inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Fans had been clamoring for new music from the singer, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s Revival.

Opening up on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the star said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Gomez’s good friend Taylor Swift would receive the Artist of the Decade honor at this month’s AMAs. During the show, Swift will also take the stage to perform some of the biggest hits from her career.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Swift also received five nominations ahead of the awards show. Other stars nominated for this year’s AMAs include Post Malone — who scored the most nods this year — Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Halsey.

See all of the 2019 nominees, which were announced last week, here.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.