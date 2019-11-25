Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott Give Epic Performance at 2019 American Music Awards

When Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott get together, it’s nothing short of amazing.

Malone, 24, opened the performance solo with a rendition of “Circles,” before being joined onstage by Osbourne, 70, and Scott, 28, for a one-of-a-kind performance of hit song “Take What You Want” at the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night.

The trio (literally) set the stage on fire, while Watt stunned with a guitar solo.

Image zoom Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, and Watt Kevin Winter/Getty

Before the performance, Malone was honored with rap/hip-hop album of the year for Hollywood’s Bleeding. Malone is up for a total of seven nominations this year, making him the most nominated artist at the 2019 show.

“Words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything y’all have shown me,” he said while accepting the award. “We busted our ass for it so it feels good.”

Image zoom Post Malone singing "Circles Kevin Winter/Getty

He ended his speech with a hilarious head-scratcher of a statement: “I love grapes, so thank you so much.”

The “rockstar” rapper has won two AMAs in previous years. This year, his nods include artist of the year, collaboration of the year and favorite male artist in the pop/rock category.

Behind Malone, Ariana Grande and newcomer Billie Eilish each earned six nominations in categories ranging from favorite music video, favorite social artist, favorite female artist in the pop/rock category and favorite album in pop/rock.

Image zoom Post Malone; Travis Scott; Ozzy Osbourne Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage; David Fisher/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, who is up for five nominations this year, broke Michael Jackson’s record of 24 AMA wins earlier that night. She currently holds the record in the artist of the year category with four prior wins. This year she’ll face competition for the honor against Malone, Grande, Drake and Halsey. Swift was also being recognized as the artist of the decade. The singer performed a medley of her greatest hits in recognition of the honor.

This year, the AMAs are hosted by Grammy-winner Ciara, who amazed fans with a show-stopping performance alongside hip-hop icon Missy Elliott at last year’s ceremony.

Other musicians who performed included: Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett.

The 2019 American Music Awards were broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EST.