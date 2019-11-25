AMAs 2019: All of the Must-See Celebrity Photos From Inside the Show

Post hugs Billie! Shania catches up with Lil Nas X! Catch all the action that went down when cameras weren't rolling
By Diane J. Cho
November 24, 2019 11:25 PM

Post Malone & Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Two of the night’s big winners and performers had a moment in the crowd.

Shania Twain & Lil Nas X

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The country crossovers shared a hug before she hit the stage to perform a medley of hits and he scooped up one of the night’s awards, favorite song rap/hip-hop. 

Billy Porter & Taylor Swift

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The two were seated next to each other for a portion of the show — and served up the best dance moves during that time.

Lizzo

John Shearer/Getty

The breakout singer and her mom Shari got cozy after Lizzo’s emotionally charged performance of her new single, “Jerome.”

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Before their sultry performance of “Senorita,” the lovebirds kept cozy in the front row.

Jharrel Jerome, will.i.am & Regina King 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The power trio caught up during a commercial break.

Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The singer called brother Finneas her “best friend” while picking up one of her AMAs. 

Maggie Baird & Billie Eilish

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Eilish was also accompanied by her mother on Sunday night.

Jack Osbourne

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

His sister Kelly walked the red carpet and his dad Ozzy performed with Post Malone, but Jack was content to hang in the audience with his date.

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The newlyweds made Sunday night’s AMAs a date night.

