Post Malone & Billie Eilish
Two of the night’s big winners and performers had a moment in the crowd.
Shania Twain & Lil Nas X
The country crossovers shared a hug before she hit the stage to perform a medley of hits and he scooped up one of the night’s awards, favorite song rap/hip-hop.
Billy Porter & Taylor Swift
The two were seated next to each other for a portion of the show — and served up the best dance moves during that time.
Lizzo
The breakout singer and her mom Shari got cozy after Lizzo’s emotionally charged performance of her new single, “Jerome.”
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
Before their sultry performance of “Senorita,” the lovebirds kept cozy in the front row.
Jharrel Jerome, will.i.am & Regina King
The power trio caught up during a commercial break.
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
The singer called brother Finneas her “best friend” while picking up one of her AMAs.
Maggie Baird & Billie Eilish
Eilish was also accompanied by her mother on Sunday night.
Jack Osbourne
His sister Kelly walked the red carpet and his dad Ozzy performed with Post Malone, but Jack was content to hang in the audience with his date.
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz
The newlyweds made Sunday night’s AMAs a date night.