Jenna Dewan Denies Shading Camila Cabello After Appearing to Tell Brad Goreski 'She's So Extra'

Jenna Dewan swears she has nothing but love for Camila Cabello.

During the 2019 AMAs, Dewan was accused of shading the singer during Cabello’s performance of “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes.

The actress was standing up dancing along to the song alongside her friend and stylist Brad Goreski when a camera panned her way. She appeared to have said, “She’s always extra,” while rolling her eyes — apparently in reference to Cabello.

On her way home from the ceremony, Dewan addressed the drama on Instagram Stories.

“I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her, I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers,” Dewan, 38, explained in the video. “I don’t understand what that’s about but no, I love her, love her, love her.”

“Guys, we were bumping and grinding so hard to ’Señorita.’ We’re obsessed,” Goreski chimed in.

Dewan added, “That’s my favorite song!”

Dewan was on-hand to present during the award ceremony, and walked the carpet in a curve-hugging open back Emporio Armani coral gown (paired with Stuart Weitzman heels and statement earrings) that accentuated her growing baby bump.

The star is expecting her second child, her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee, 44. The couple announced their pregnancy news in late September, telling PEOPLE exclusively, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

This will be the first child for Kazee and the second for Dewan, who shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

While walking the carpet, she told the AMAs red carpet live show on Twitter that she was excited for the night.

“I love this award show, I come every time I’m invited,” Dewan said. “I’m so excited. Selena, I’m very excited about. Dua Lipa, I’m thrilled about.”

Throughout the show she shared multiple clips on her Instagram Stories dancing along to the performances of Lizzo, Ciara and Cabello when she took the stage for a second time.

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, both walked the carpet solo, but electrified the audience with their sexy performance of their hit song during the show — and even came quite close to touching lips at the end.

The song recently made history when it broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet.

