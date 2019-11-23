Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello to Sing 'Señorita' at AMAs, Halsey Also Added to Performers Lineup

The American Music Awards just got so much better!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Halsey will hit the stage to perform her single “Graveyard” and Shawn Mendes will join girlfriend Camila Cabello onstage to perform their Grammy-nominated duet “Señorita.”

Cabello, 22, and Halsey, 25, return to the AMAs stage for their second consecutive year. Last year, Cabello performed ballad “Consequences” and Halsey hit the stage with Benny Blanco and Khalid for a rendition of “Eastside.” This will be Mendes’ fourth consecutive AMAs main stage performance. Last year, he collaborated with Zedd for a remix of “Lost in Japan.“

Image zoom Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Halsey Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty

This year, Cabello and Mendes are nominated in the collaboration of the year category for their duet “Señorita.” Mendes is also up for favorite social artist. Halsey is up for three awards including artist of the year and favorite music video.

The Mendes-Cabello performance won’t be the only collaboration on the AMAs stage Sunday. Christina Aguilera will join A Great Big World, Kesha will perform with Big Freedia, Post Malone will rock out with Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott will rap alongside WATT.

Also performing that night are Toni Braxton, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Green Day, Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Thomas Rhett. Taylor Swift and Shania Twain will be hitting the stage as well, performing medleys of their greatest hits.

Ciara will be hosting the awards show that will welcome some of the biggest artists of the year.

Malone is the most-nominated artist of the year with seven nominations. Ariana Grande, and first-time nominee Eilish follow with six nominations each.

Swift will be honored as Artist of the Decade after a weeklong online battle with Scooter Braun and former label Big Machine about performing her songs recorded under the label.

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Winter/Getty

A slew of top-notch presenters will also be hitting the stage including Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Constance Wu and Heidi Klum.

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.