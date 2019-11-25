Dua Lipa and Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Make Red Carpet Debut — and Kiss! — at 2019 AMAs

Dua Lipa brought her “New Love” Anwar Hadid to the AMAs!

The couple made their red carpet debut Sunday night in Los Angeles at the American Music Awards ahead of the singer’s performance on the main stage — and they even shared a kiss for the cameras!

The pop star, 24, sported a hot pink dress and a blonde high ponytail, while the 20-year-old model — the son of Yolanda Hadid and brother of Gigi and Bell — kept it simple with an Iron Maiden graphic T-shirt and a black suit.

Behind the scenes, fans caught the couple joking around and holding hands on the red carpet.

“Dua Lipa with Anwar Hadid they are so cuteee,” one fan tweeted.

The British singer is set to perform her disco-tinged new single “Don’t Start Now” on the AMAs stage. Last year, the songstress performed her tracks “One Kiss” and “Electricity” at the 2018 show, where she was also nominated for new artist of the year.

First linked in June, Lipa and Hadid were most recently spotted getting cozy in November at the MTV European Music Awards.

Image zoom Dua Lipa Steve Granitz/WireImage

In October, the model-singer couple were spotted in New York City holding hands with Hadid sharing his coat with the star. Though that N.Y.C. walk was chilly, the couple shared a handfull of steamy kisses over the summer — including the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival, Lipa’s birthday and her performance at Amazon Prime Day concert.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. EST.