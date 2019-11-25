The Cutest Couples at the 2019 AMAs

From Thomas and Lauren to Dua and Anwar, it doesn't get much sweeter
By Diane J. Cho
November 24, 2019 08:27 PM

1 of 7

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Baby No. 3 joined Mom and Dad at AMAs, where Rhett performed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Aijia Lise & Andy Grammer

John Shearer/Getty

Grammer was more than happy to show off his wife’s growing baby bump.

3 of 7

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty

The AMAs marked the new couple’s red carpet debut.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Cobie Smulders & Taran Killam

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The married stars both presented on Sunday night.

Advertisement

5 of 7

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jamil — one of the night’s presenters — brought her longtime love as her date.

6 of 7

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The couple made their departure for the AMAs a photo shoot moment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.