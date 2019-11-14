Level Up! Ciara Will Host the 2019 American Music Awards

Ciara is set to host the 2019 American Music Awards!

The chart-topping singer-songwriter known for her glamorous looks and show-stopping dance moves will rock the stage all night long at the 2019 AMAs on Nov. 24.

Last year, Ciara, 34, amazed fans at the awards show during a one of a kind performance alongside hip-hop legend Missy Elliott. The dynamic duo performed Ciara’s hit track “Level Up” and showed off their impressive dance moves during the collaboration. There was even a special cameo from Elliott’s “funky white sister” Mary Halsey who is known for her various appearances in Elliot’s music videos throughout the early aughts. Halsey proudly watched from her seat as the women performed.

“Level Up,” which was released in July 2018, was Ciara’s first single from her seventh album Beauty Marks. The remix featured Elliott and Fatman Scoop.

Prior to her unforgettable 2018 AMAs collaboration, it had been more than a decade since the Grammy-winning “1,2 Step” singer performed at the awards show. Though she has been a presenter in three previous years, Ciara last sang at the show in 2005. At the time, she appeared to perform “Like You” with Bow Wow.

Image zoom

RELATED: Missy Elliott & Ciara ‘Level Up’ at the AMAs — as the Rapper’s ‘Funky White Sister’ Looks On!

In 2005, Ciara received a nomination for favorite soul/R&B female artist, a nomination she repeated in 2013. This year, the AMAs will celebrate some of the biggest music moments of the decade with live performances from some of the biggest names in the industry across hip-hop, pop, rock, country and all genres in between.

The “Goodies” singer is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. They are parents to their daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Image zoom Missy Elliot and Ciara

RELATED: Thomas Rhett Tapped for 2019 American Music Awards Performance with Additional Charity Component

Kesha, joined by Big Freedia, will make her return to the American Music Awards stage for her first performance since 2013 to sing her new track, “Raising Hell.”

Other artists set to hit the stage are Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa. Taylor Swift, who will be honored as the Artist of the Decade, is also expected to perform. During the show, country star Thomas Rhett is is partnering with Wells Fargo for a special benefit performance to help support the corporation’s efforts to end hunger.

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.