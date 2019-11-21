Carole King, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan and More to Present at American Music Awards

Carole King is returning to the stage to present at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday.

The Grammy-winner, 77, is set to present Taylor Swift, 29, with the Artist of the Decade award.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present Taylor with the Artist of the Decade honor,” King tells PEOPLE in a statement. “She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience. As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights.”

Also scheduled to present this year are country duo Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Jamie Lee Curtis, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders and Constance Wu.

The show will be hosted by Grammy-winner Ciara, who amazed fans with a show-stopping performance alongside hip-hop icon Missy Elliott at last year’s AMAs ceremony. Swift, who is now clear to perform her early hits at the show following a public feud with her former label Big Machine Label Group, will also hit the stage.

Billie Eilish has also been tapped to perform at this year’s broadcast. The 17-year-old has been nominated for six Grammy awards, making her the youngest nominee in Grammys history to be nominated in all four general field categories.

In addition to a best new artist nod, she is nominated with her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, in the record of the year, album of the year and song of the year categories for her single “Bad Guy” and her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Other musicians set to perform include: Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.

The 2019 AMAs will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8pm EST on ABC.