Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa to Perform at the 2019 American Music Awards

There’s no shortage of star — or girl — power on the 2019 American Music Awards performance slate.

On Wednesday, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced that chart-topping musicians Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and Dua Lipa will join previously announced performers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift on the lineup for this year’s show, which will honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene.

During the show, Eilish, 17 — who is nominated for six awards — will take the stage for her very first awards show performance. Also new to the AMAs stage is Lizzo, 31, who received three nominations this year, including new artist of the year.

Cabello, 22, and Lipa, 24, will return to the AMAs stage for their second consecutive year of performances. Last year, Cabello performed her hit “Consequences” and Lipa performed a mash-up of her hits “One Kiss” and “Electricity.”

This year, Cabello — who is a four-time AMA winner — is nominated in the collaboration of the year category alongside boyfriend Shawn Mendes for their duet “Señorita.”

RELATED: Post Malone, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande Lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

Image zoom Billie Eilish; Lizzo; Camila Cabello; Dua Lipa Getty Images (4)

On Nov. 1, it was announced that Gomez, 27, would perform new music at this year’s AMAs after taking a hiatus from doing live television performances for two years. She previously performed at the AMAs in 2014, 2015 and 2017, when she sang her song “Wolves.”

In late October, the star released her vulnerable new ballad “Lose You to Love Me,” before following it up one day later with the surprise release of the up-tempo “Look At Her Now.” Both songs are about a breakup and were seemingly inspired by her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Fans had been clamoring for new music from the singer, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2015’s Revival.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ABA

Opening up on Apple Music’s Beats 1’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, the star said she’s feeling more creatively fulfilled than ever after overcoming a difficult period in her life.

“I learned a lot from the last album and I wanted to take what I’ve learned and turn it into something even better,” she told Lowe. “I’m glad I did because this year everything kind of just started pouring out of me. I started saying things in a way that I’ve never been able to articulate them before, so it was actually exactly when it needed to happen.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez to Sing New Music at the AMAs in First Live Television Performance in 2 Years

Last week, it was also announced that Gomez’s good friend Swift, 29, would receive the Artist of the Decade honor at the AMAs. During the show, Swift will also take the stage to perform some of the biggest hits from her career.

“Taylor’s impact on music this decade is undeniable and her performances on the American Music Awards have been truly spectacular,” Mark Bracco, executive vice president of programming and development at Dick Clark Productions, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to honor her as our Artist of the Decade and can’t wait for her to blow everyone away with an epic, career-spanning performance unlike any other!”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Valheria Rocha

Swift — who released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August — also received five nominations ahead of the awards show and is nearing Michael Jackson’s record of 24 AMA wins. She already holds the record in the Artist of the Year category with four previous wins.

The 2019 American Music Awards will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST.