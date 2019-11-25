Billie Eilish is on fire!

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter impressed fans during her first-ever awards show performance at the 2019 American Music Awards Sunday night, where she had flames lighting up the stage behind her.

She sang “all the good girls go to hell” wearing an oversized black T-shirt that read “NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET” in red sequins. The top was complete with bedazzled flames, also in red sequins.

Eilish concluded her awards show debut by cracking a close-up smile at the camera after being raised above the stage in a lift. It’s no surprise that the singer is nominated in multiple categories.

And this isn’t her first impressive debut — Eilish released one of the highest-selling debut albums of 2019 titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Her single, “bad guy” has also topped charts, landing the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100 list earlier this year.

The breakthrough artist is nominated for a total of six awards at this year’s AMAs. In a tie with Ariana Grande, the two are the second most nominated artists at this year’s show. With seven nominations, Post Malone is leading the list.

Eilish is up for wins in the categories of: artist of the year, favorite music video, favorite social artist, favorite female artist in the pop/rock category, favorite album in pop/rock and favorite artist in alternative rock.

The singer has also racked up a total of six Grammy nominations in 2020, making her the youngest nominee in Grammys history to be nominated in all four general field categories.

In addition to a best new artist nod, she is nominated with her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell, in the record of the year, album of the year and song of the year categories for her single “bad guy” and her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, where she admitted to the late-night host that she was sound asleep when news of her noms broke Wednesday. “I mean, the Grammys is the Grammys,” she said. “As cool as everything else is, it’s like, the Grammys.“

“I’ve watched that every single year of my entire life,” she said before quipping, “Judging all the girls’ ugly ass dresses.”

This year, the AMAs are hosted by Grammy-winner Ciara, who amazed fans with a show-stopping performance alongside hip-hop icon Missy Elliott at last year’s ceremony.

Other musicians set to perform include: Christina Aguilera, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.

The 2019 American Music Awards were broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. EST.