The singer kicked off her AMAs hosting duties by putting on a show-stopping performance of her brand new song “Melanin,” which features her friends Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La.

“‘Melanin,’ I want my fans to feel the true power of loving themselves for who they are. Embracing not only your inner, but your outer self, and the uniqueness of the color of your skin and whatever that means to someone,” Ciara told PEOPLE of her song. The beautiful track is about “embracing who you truly are, and that melanin.”