Host Ciara Debuts New Song 'Melanin'
The singer kicked off her AMAs hosting duties by putting on a show-stopping performance of her brand new song “Melanin,” which features her friends Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La.
“‘Melanin,’ I want my fans to feel the true power of loving themselves for who they are. Embracing not only your inner, but your outer self, and the uniqueness of the color of your skin and whatever that means to someone,” Ciara told PEOPLE of her song. The beautiful track is about “embracing who you truly are, and that melanin.”
Lizzo Lights Up the Stage with 'Jerome' Performance
With a sea of glowing lights lit beautifully behind her, the “Truth Hurts” singer sang her heart out while performing her new single, “Jerome.”
“Who told you that you stood at chance with this royalty? You’re so sweet, bless your heart,” she sang as the crowd rocked back and forth. Lizzo stood on a circular platform that slowly rotated throughout her heartfelt performance, and she scored a standing ovation from the crowd.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Tease a Kiss (Again!)
The couple heated up the stage with a sizzling performance of “Señorita,” which ended with fans wondering if the two were going to lock lips (just like at the VMAs earlier this year). Even Taylor Swift was watching in awe with Billy Porter, anticipating a hot makeout session, but alas — no kiss. Mendes and Cabello did, however, win an AMA for collaboration of the year for their chart-topping duet, and adorably accepted it together.
Kesha Gets Everyone Singing Along with Surprise 'TiK ToK' Performance
“Welcome to our Sunday service,” the singer announced before launching into an epic performance of “Raising Hell” alongside artist Big Freedia. The two brought down the house with their dynamic vocals as a group of dancers dressed in bright pink hyped the crowd. Then, the surprise moment came once Kesha sang the words, “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy.” Almost immediately, the crowd erupted as they started to sing along to her 2009 mega hit, “TiK ToK.”
Toni Braxton Makes an Epic AMAs Return
Braxton stole the show with her powerhouse performance of her 1996 hit, “Un-break My Heart.” It has been 25 years since the legendary singer graced the AMAs stage, and she made her return a moment fans won’t soon forget.
Braxton wore a gorgeous off the shoulder, floor-length, white lace gown, which closely resembled the gown she wore 25 years ago, the very first time she attended the AMAs.
Taylor Swift Performs Her Greatest Hits with Help from Halsey & Camila Cabello
The artist of the decade honoree electrified the crowd as she sang a medley of some of the biggest songs of her career, including “Love Story,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “The Man” and more. Swift’s parents adorably sang along alongside Selena Gomez, who fangirled from the audience. Halsey and Camila Cabello then joined the songstress for a rendition of “Shake It Off” that brought the audience to their feet.
Earlier that night, Swift broke the record for winning the most AMAs, beating Michael Jackson when she was awarded favorite pop/rock album for Lover.
Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott & Watt Literally Set the Stage on Fire
The best part about the AMAs is that you never know which of your favorite artists are going to take the stage together. This year, Malone appeared solo for a rendition of “Circles,” before being joined onstage by Osbourne and Scott for a one-of-a-kind performance of “Take What You Want.” The trio (literally) set the stage on fire, while Watt kept the energy going with a stunning guitar solo.
Before the performance, Malone was honored with rap/hip-hop album of the year for Hollywood’s Bleeding. The star was up for seven awards, making him the most nominated artist at this year’s show.
Shania Twain Covers Drake, Post Malone & Taylor Swift Before Closing Out the Show with Her Greatest Hits
It’s been 16 years since the country superstar lit up the AMAs stage, and the first thing she did Sunday night was perform acoustic covers of Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Drake’s “God’s Plan.” The star rapped beautifully as she played her blinged-out pink guitar.
After paying homage to the night’s big stars, Twain dove into her own impressive catalogue and performed her hits, “You’re Still the One,” “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” The extraordinary performance was the perfect way to end the show.