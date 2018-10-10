XXXTentacion's Stunning Mother Cleopatra Tearfully Accepts AMA for Slain Son

Cleopatra Bernard (second from left) accepted late son XXXTentacion's American Music Award on his behalf
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
placeholder
Jeff Nelson
October 09, 2018 10:25 PM

XXXTentacion was posthumously honored at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday.

After the late musician was awarded the favorite soul/R&B album title for his debut album, 17, his mother Cleopatra Bernard took the stage to claim the prize from presenters Lauren Daigle and Kane Brown.

“I’m so nervous, you guys,” Bernard told the crowd in L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and to everyone who made this possible. Thank you guys so much; I appreciate this.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full AMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

XXXTentacion
Jason Koerner/Getty

RELATED: XXXTentacion’s Impromptu Memorial Shut Down by Police as Crowd Turns to Chaos

In June, XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; he was 20 years old. A month later, four men were indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in relation to the case.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman; he had previously repeatedly denied the allegations.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.