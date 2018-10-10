XXXTentacion's Stunning Mother Cleopatra Tearfully Accepts AMA for Slain Son

XXXTentacion was posthumously honored at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday.

After the late musician was awarded the favorite soul/R&B album title for his debut album, 17, his mother Cleopatra Bernard took the stage to claim the prize from presenters Lauren Daigle and Kane Brown.

“I’m so nervous, you guys,” Bernard told the crowd in L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and to everyone who made this possible. Thank you guys so much; I appreciate this.”

In June, XXXTentacion (born Jahseh Onfroy) was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; he was 20 years old. A month later, four men were indicted on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in relation to the case.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was reportedly facing trial on multiple felony charges in connection with allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman; he had previously repeatedly denied the allegations.

