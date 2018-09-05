Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host of the 2018 American Music Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross is once again taking the AMAs stage with style and grace.

On Wednesday, Dick Clark Productions announced the black-ish star, 45, will return to the 2018 American Music Awards for the second consecutive year as the night’s host, as well as an executive producer.

“SO NICE, I’M DOING IT TWICE,” Ross revealed in a post on her Instagram, highlighting her many fabulous outfit changes from last year’s show.

The 2017 AMAs were a Ross family affair, with the actress’ mother, Motown legend Diana Ross, taking to the stage for double duty. Not only did she perform, but the “Endless Love” singer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award with her entire family in tow — as well as longtime friends Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy.

Honoree Diana Ross with family onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

The 2018 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 at 8:00pm EST on ABC.