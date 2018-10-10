Taylor Swift Becomes Most-Decorated Female Artist in American Music Awards History

It’s official: Taylor Swift is the most decorated female artist in American Music Awards history!

During Tuesday’s show, Swift broke Whitney Houston‘s record for most AMAs won by a female musician with a total of 22 trophies thus far — and impressively before turning 29 in December.

Houston, who died in February 2012 at age 48, earned 21 trophies during her lifetime. Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, earned 24 AMAs during his lifetime.

The reputation hitmaker, 28, took home some of the night’s big awards, including tour of the year, favorite pop/rock album and artist of the year.

While accepting the biggest award of the night, the star used her acceptance speech to again urge her fans to vote in the midterm elections.

She also gave her loved ones a shout-out earlier in the night for their steadfast support over the last few years.

“This is actually the first time I ever wrote an album based on a title first … so the whole time that I was writing an album based on all the facets of a reputation, and how it affects you, what it actually means to you, I was surrounded by friends and family and loved ones who never loved me less based on the fluctuations of public opinion,” she said while accepting the award for favorite pop/rock album.

Ohh look what your votes made her do… @taylorswift13 won another #AMAs for Favorite Album – Pop/Rock! #TaylorSwiftAMAs pic.twitter.com/brCtDShU44 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

“Those people all know who they are. One of these people is my date tonight, her name is Claire. She’s very pregnant, so this is her son’s first awards show. I always look at albums as chapters in my life. To the fans, I’m so happy that you like this one, I’m so happy that this means that you like this one, but I have to be really honest with you about something … I’m even more excited for the next chapter

Swift, who was previously honored with the Dick Clark Award of Excellence at the 2014 show, beat Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and close friend Ed Sheeran for artist of the year. She beat her own record for the most artist of the year wins, now with four.

She also picked up the award for tour of the year, defeating Sheeran, U2, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Swift recently wrapped the North American leg of her smash Reputation Stadium Tour with openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Swift was also nominated in the favorite pop/rock female artist against Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

In addition to making history, the singer opened the show with an explosive performance of “I Did Something Bad.”

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.