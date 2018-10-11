Taylor Swift Hosts a Star-Studded American Music Awards Afterparty — See All the Glam Photos

Taylor Swift just hosted the party of everyone’s wildest dreams.

After her record-breaking appearance on Tuesday at the American Music Awards — where she became the most-decorated female artist in the show’s history and opened the show with her hit “I Did Something Bad” — the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, threw a star-studded afterparty.

Celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Ruby Rose, Hayley Kiyoko and Jack Antonoff attended the gathering, which featured drinks and a pool table. Swift also invited her backup dancers to the bash.

Posing with her fellow artists, Swift — the winner of favorite tour of the year; favorite album, pop/rock; favorite female artist, pop/rock and artist of the year — wrote on Instagram, “Getting to perform with people I love this much is a real mood.”

For the occasion, she wore a black ensemble with a striped, sheer overlay and loosely pulled her blonde tresses back.

Mendes — who won favorite artist, adult contemporary and performed “In My Blood” at the show — showed up in a black outfit. He posed with his arm around Swift and threw a peace sign in a silly snapshot.

Alongside one picture from the party, Rose wrote, “Celebrating so many amazing things we lost count.” Posting another, Rose added, “We are much happier than we appear in this photo. We just take being happy VERY seriously.”

During the show, Swift followed up on her political Instagram post to urge fans to vote.

“I just wanna say to the fans … you have been so nice to me and fun, and you’re so funny and you’re so cool and so loyal,” Swift said as she accepted the trophy for artist of the year. “Every time that you have made me lucky enough to ever get to stand on a stage and have something really sparkly in my hands … it means something different.”

Taylor Swift Frederick M. Brown/Getty

“This time, I just want you to know it means encouragement … for me to be better, work harder and to make you guys proud as much as I possibly can,” she continued. “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys!”