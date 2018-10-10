Post Malone Rocks New Haircut in AMAs Performance of 'Psycho' with Ty Dolla $ign

While much of his hair is gone, Post Malone is still a “Rockstar.”

Malone, 23, performed “Psycho” at the American Music Awards with Ty Dolla $ign. Wearing a silver ensemble, Malone belted out the lyrics of his hit under a big fan. Meanwhile, Ty went shirtless only wearing a fur coat and leather pants.

After their collaboration, Malone performed his hit “Better Now” on a stage that was lit with fire.

The “White Iverson” rapper showcased his new haircut via Instagram on Saturday. In the first photo, he captioned, “had 2 big ass dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music.”

Post Malone — né Austin Post — has a lot to be grateful for these past few months.

Before closing out the show by rocking out with Aerosmith, Post Malone won “Song of the Year” at the VMAs this August.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone, 23, said after winning the inaugural award. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

John Shearer/Getty

The next morning, Post Malone’s private plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane’s left tires blew out on takeoff.

“I landed guys. Thank you for your prayers,” he wrote on Twitter. “Can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. F— you. But not today.”

Just two weeks later, Malone was involved in a serious car accident. He was in the passenger’s seat of his white Rolls-Royce when the car collided with a Kia. No injuries were reported.

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Malone addressed the incident on Twitter — joking, “God must hate me lol”

All 18 songs from Malone’s sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys, landed in the Billboard Hot 100 charts this year, and he is nominated for six American Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year (Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)), Favorite Male Arist — Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop (Beerbongs + Bentleys), Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop (Rockstar feat. 21 Savage)).

The 2018 American Music Awards are broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8p.m. ET.