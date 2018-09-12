Cardi B and Drake Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations — See the Full List

The nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday, and it was a very good day for Drake and Cardi B.
The two rappers tied for the most nominations of the year, both with eight. They compete against each other in the show’s top category, artist of the year, against Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha had the honor of breaking the news live from YouTube Space Los Angeles. Mai, Brown and Rexha all picked up nominations of their own throughout the ceremony — the final two even going up against one another in favorite song, country.
XXXTentation received two nominations posthumously, including favorite new artist of the year. The 20-year-old rapper, né Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed on June 18 while leaving a motorsports dealership outside Fort Lauderdale in his home state of Florida.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z scored a joint nomination for favorite tour of the year, alongside Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and U2.
Swift is up for four trophies this year, and has won 19 AMAs so far. She’s just three wins away from besting Whitney Houston‘s record for the most AMAs by a female artist.
The AMAs are the largest fan-voted award show. Fans can vote for their favorites through the show’s official website and via Twitter.
Here’s the full list:
Artist of the Year
Drake
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Favorite New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Dua Lipa
XXXTentacion
Favorite Collaboration of the Year
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B
“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock
Camilla Cabello
Cardi B
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Song, Pop/Rock
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“God’s Plan,” by Drake
“Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran
Favorite Album, Pop/Rock
Scorpion, Drake
÷, Ed Sheeran
Reputation, Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist, Country
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Album, Country
Kane Brown, Kane Brown
This Ones’s for You, Luke Combs
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
Favorite Song, Country
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Female Artist, Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo/Group, Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lanco
Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B
Ella Mai
Rihanna
SZA
Favorite Song, Soul/R&B
“Young, Dumb, and Broke,” Khalid
“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai
“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B
Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop
Scorpion, Drake
Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop
“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
Favorite Album, Soul/R&B
American Teen, Khalid
CTRL, SZA,
17, XXXTentacion
Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Portugal. the Man
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther
The Greatest Showman
The Fate of the Furious
Favorite Artist, Latin
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Ozuna
Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Mercyme
Zach Williams
Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Marshmello
Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Video
“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug
“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B
“God’s Plan,” Drake
Favorite Tour of the Year
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
U2
Earlier this month, Dick Clark Productions announced that black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs for the second consecutive year. She’ll also executive produce the program.
“SO NICE, I’M DOING IT TWICE,” Ross, 45, revealed in a post on her Instagram, highlighting her many fabulous outfit changes from last year’s show.
The 2017 AMAs were a Ross family affair, with the actress’ mother, Motown legend Diana Ross, taking to the stage for double duty. Not only did she perform, but the “Endless Love” singer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award with her entire family in tow — as well as longtime friends Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy.
The 2018 American Music Awards, presented by YouTube Music, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 (at 8 p.m. EST) on ABC.