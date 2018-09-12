Cardi B and Drake Lead 2018 American Music Awards Nominations — See the Full List

The nominees for the 2018 American Music Awards were announced on Wednesday, and it was a very good day for Drake and Cardi B.

The two rappers tied for the most nominations of the year, both with eight. They compete against each other in the show’s top category, artist of the year, against Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha had the honor of breaking the news live from YouTube Space Los Angeles. Mai, Brown and Rexha all picked up nominations of their own throughout the ceremony — the final two even going up against one another in favorite song, country.

XXXTentation received two nominations posthumously, including favorite new artist of the year. The 20-year-old rapper, né Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed on June 18 while leaving a motorsports dealership outside Fort Lauderdale in his home state of Florida.

Cardi B, JAY-Z and Beyoncé, and Drake Paras Griffin/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty; Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Beyoncé and JAY-Z scored a joint nomination for favorite tour of the year, alongside Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and U2.

Swift is up for four trophies this year, and has won 19 AMAs so far. She’s just three wins away from besting Whitney Houston‘s record for the most AMAs by a female artist.

The AMAs are the largest fan-voted award show. Fans can vote for their favorites through the show’s official website and via Twitter.

Here’s the full list:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

Favorite New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTentacion

Favorite Collaboration of the Year

“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B

“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock

Camilla Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Song, Pop/Rock

“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“God’s Plan,” by Drake

“Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran

Favorite Album, Pop/Rock

Scorpion, Drake

÷, Ed Sheeran

Reputation, Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist, Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Album, Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

This Ones’s for You, Luke Combs

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Favorite Song, Country

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Meant to Be,” Beba Rhexha and Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Female Artist, Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo/Group, Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist, Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Song, Soul/R&B

“Young, Dumb, and Broke,” Khalid

“Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai

“Finesse,” Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop

Scorpion, Drake

Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Favorite Song, Rap/Hip-Hop

“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Rockstar,” Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B

American Teen, Khalid

CTRL, SZA,

17, XXXTentacion

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic at the Disco

Portugal. the Man

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious

Favorite Artist, Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Mercyme

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist, Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Music Video

“Havanna,” Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug

“Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B

“God’s Plan,” Drake

Favorite Tour of the Year

Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Earlier this month, Dick Clark Productions announced that black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs for the second consecutive year. She’ll also executive produce the program.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says Offset Thought She Actually Had Baby Kulture Onstage During VMAs Opening Bit

“SO NICE, I’M DOING IT TWICE,” Ross, 45, revealed in a post on her Instagram, highlighting her many fabulous outfit changes from last year’s show.

The 2017 AMAs were a Ross family affair, with the actress’ mother, Motown legend Diana Ross, taking to the stage for double duty. Not only did she perform, but the “Endless Love” singer also received the Lifetime Achievement Award with her entire family in tow — as well as longtime friends Smokey Robinson and Motown founder Berry Gordy.

The 2018 American Music Awards, presented by YouTube Music, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 (at 8 p.m. EST) on ABC.