Mariah Carey Performs Sultry New Single ‘With You’ for the Very First Time at the 2018 AMAs

Mimi is in the building!

Mariah Carey brought the house down during the 2018 American Music Awards by performing her new single “With You.”

Clad in a hot pink gown, the diva belted the slow jam while a dozen shirtless male dancers writhed at her feet in her massive silk train — naturally.

Tuesday’s performance — her first at the AMAs since 2008 — was vocally flawless. Even so, some members of the Twitter-sphere couldn’t help but wonder whether or not Carey got a little help from a prerecorded vocal take.

Mariah Carey, still lip syncing like a pro #AMAs⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Um5O4FGExY — Samantha Michelle (@sbazzini8) October 10, 2018

It’s 2018 and people are still mad at Mariah lip syncing… gurl please!! pic.twitter.com/uHg2lLwrYw — Darlan Bitencourt 1️⃣3️⃣ (@DarlanBtencourt) October 10, 2018

Mariah has earned her stripes so if she chose to lip sync tonight’s performance then so be it. Sis gave us “Butterfly” and for that flawless album I will always be grateful 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #AMAs — theGrio.com (@theGrio) October 10, 2018

Mariah still lip syncing? 🙄 stop inviting her and Britney to these events when they don’t sing live #AMAs — Stas♡ (@MilaxLocamren) October 10, 2018

“With You,” which was released on Oct. 4, is slated to appear on Carey’s upcoming album, which is set to be released later this year.

“I’ve been working on my new album for a while. This is a labor of love and I’m really excited,” the superstar — who is extending her “The Butterfly Returns” residency at Caesars Palace into 2019 with new dates in February — recently told PEOPLE. “This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place.”

While her album will feel “current,” the singer insists she’s not trying to follow “anybody else’s trends.”

“My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart,” Carey added. “Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There’s a nice cross-section of things.”

Carey has won 10 AMA awards through her musical career, and has actually received the illustrious Award of Achievement twice — once in 2000 and once in 2008.

In 2000, she was honored for being the only artist in music history to have a No. 1 single every year in one decade, having scored a chart-topping hit for every year between 1990 and 2000.

Meanwhile in 2008, she earned the distinction of becoming the solo artist with the most No. 1 hits of all time, a record she still holds today.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.