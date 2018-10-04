Jennifer Lopez Added to Slate of 2018 AMAs Performers as Presenters Announced

Get ready to dance the night away!

Jennifer Lopez is the latest superstar added to the large roster of performers for the 2018 American Music Awards, executive produced and hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross for the second consecutive year.

During her performance, Lopez will debut a brand new single from her upcoming movie Second Act, which also stars Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 14.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer, 49, joins previously announced performers Shawn Mendes, Zedd, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Mariah Carey, Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Carrie Underwood. Taylor Swift will open this year’s show with her song "I Did Something Bad" from her Reputation album, marking her first awards show performance in over three years.

Jennifer Lopez gives her final performance of her record-breaking residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, on September 30 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty

Nearly one week ago, Lopez wrapped her smash All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, with gross ticket sales topping more than $100 million during the show’s 3-year-long run.

Cardi B will also be taking the stage, marking her first awards show performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset on July 10. She’ll be joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit “I Like It,” PEOPLE previously confirmed exclusively.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Perform at the AMAs for the First Time Since 2014 — as the Show Opener!

And the presenter list is equally as star-studded! PEOPLE exclusively confirms that Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Busy Philipps, John Stamos and Amandla Stenberg are just a handful of celebrities who will grace the stage to hand out the night’s awards.

RELATED: Cardi B Is Opening the 2018 MTV VMAs in First Performance Since Giving Birth Less Than 2 Months Ago