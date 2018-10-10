Jennifer Lopez Delivers First Awards Show Performance at AMAs Following End of Vegas Residency

Just weeks after wrapping her three-year Las Vegas Residency, Jennifer Lopez took the 2018 American Music Awards stage by storm Tuesday night.

The multi-talented 49-year-old star performed “Limitless,” a brand new song from her upcoming movie Second Act, which also stars Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia and Vanessa Hudgens. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 14.

Following Lopez’s emotional performance, the camera cut away to host Tracee Ellis Ross standing with J.Lo’s beau, Alex Rodriguez. “Pretty awesome,” said the proud boyfriend, to which the black-ish star nodded her agreement.

Lopez began her All I Have Residency in January of 2016. The 90-minute performance, taking place at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, grossed over $100 million in ticket sales. On Instagram, Lopez promised fans that she would be back.

In August, Lopez accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. She gave a heartfelt speech, thanking those who helped her along the way, her twin children — Max and Emme, 10 — and Rodriguez.

“Alex, you’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other,” she said at the time. “My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.”

During the VMAs, she performed a medley of her popular songs, including “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” “I Ain’t Your Mama,” “Dance Again,” “El Anillo,” “Booty,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “Get Right” and “All I Have.”

In 2015, Lopez opened the American Music Awards by performing a shorted version of her 1999 hit “Waiting for Tonight,” and a medley of that year’s hit songs.

Lopez has not been nominated for an American Music Award since 2011, when she won for favorite Latin artist.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.