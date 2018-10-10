Red Carpet Official (Again)! G-Eazy and Halsey Pose Together at the AMAs After Reconciling

There’s no doubt about it: G-Eazy and Halsey are back on and strong.

The couple — who sparked reconciliation rumors in August two months after they split — made their reunion official on Tuesday at the American Music Awards.

Hitting the red carpet together, the musicians looked cozy as they posed for photos. Inside the show, G Eazy and Halsey sat next to one another and were all smiles as they laughed to host Tracee Ellis Ross’ opener.

Halsey

Late last month, the rapper, 29, gushed about his girlfriend on her 24th birthday while celebrating her latest milestone in Italy.

“Happy birthday to this one. I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote alongside a series of photos from their trip, including one of the pair cuddling up in front of a private plane.

“I myself, along with millions and millions of other people appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. You’re the brightest star in the sky,” he sweetly added. “So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen. Happy birthday baby.”

G-Eazy and Halsey Halsey/Instagram

In late August, nearly two months after Halsey announced that the two were “taking some time apart,” the on-again couple sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted leaving an after-party for the MTV Video Music Awards together while holding hands.

Just two weeks later, Halsey joined the rapper onstage in New Jersey, where the pair performed their song “Him and I” together and shared a steamy kiss on the lips.

Since then, Halsey has gone on to share multiple snaps of the pair showing off PDA on her Instagram.

“A photo of me and the love of my life: Kate Moss,” she joked alongside a photo of G-Eazy kissing her nose while wearing a shirt with the supermodel’s face on it.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.