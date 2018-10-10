Missy Elliott & Ciara 'Level Up' at the AMAs — as the Rapper's 'Funky White Sister' Looks On!

Ciara and Missy Elliott joined forces at the American Music Awards Tuesday to perform a remix of the hit track “Level Up.”

The duo showed off their impressive dance moves during the collaboration, and there was even a special cameo! Elliott’s “funky white sister” Mary Halsey, who went viral over the summer after posting a video of herself performing “Work It” online, was proudly watching the ladies perform from her seat.

It’s been more than a decade since either artist has performed at the AMAs. While Ciara, 32, has been a presenter the previous three shows, the “Ride” artist last performed in 2005, when featured on “Like You” by Bow Wow. Elliott, 47, last performed in 2003, with her hit song “Work It.”

Missy Elliott and Ciara Kevin Winter/Getty

Mary Halsey ABC

“Level Up,” which was released in July, is Ciara’s first single from her upcoming seventh album. The remix featured Elliott and Fatman Scoop.

Elliott has won two AMAs in the retired category favorite hip-hop/rap female Artist. Her fourth studio album, Under Construction, was nominated for favorite rap/hip-hop album. The award eventually went to 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. In 2005, Ciara received a nomination for favorite soul/R&B female artist, a nomination she repeated in 2013.

Look at my Funky White Sista!🙌🏾🙌🏾ayyyye https://t.co/NOTpt6eRb3 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 10, 2018

In November of 2017, Elliott revealed on Twitter that she was in the hospital the night before performing her 2001 hit “Get Ur Freak On” during the 2015 Super Bowl.

#Fact no1 knew I was in the hospital the night before I had to perform at the SuperBowl😩& when I heard the beginning of Get Ya Freak On playing I was SO SHOOK😬I said Lord I can't turn back now😅God pulled me through🙌🏾 I will NEVER forget this night & I'm 4ever HUMBLED🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1V7YtYiCh — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 30, 2017

In August, Bruno Mars announced that Ciara would join his 24K Magic tour along with Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai and Boys II Men after Cardi B dropped out due to her pregnancy.

Ciara welcomed her second child, daughter Sienna Princess, in April 2017. Speaking to Cosmopolitan for their November issue, Ciera worked out three times a day after giving birth.

“It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night,” she shares. “It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

The singer, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, expressed her desire to become a self-made billionaire, saying, “No dream is too big. I want to be a billionaire. I never thought I can’t be because of the color of my skin, I can’t be because of my gender. The more resources, the more you can do.”

The 2018 American Music Awards are broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8p.m. ET.