The American Music Awards are bigger and better than ever.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that performers at the 2018 AMAs will include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Tracee Ellis Ross, an executive producer of the ceremony, is returning as the show’s host.

“SO NICE, I’M DOING IT TWICE,” the black-ish actress posted on Instagram.

The performers might also go home with awards: Underwood is up for favorite female artist, country, and Imagine Dragons is in the race for artist of the year; favorite duo or group, pop/rock and favorite artist, alternative rock.

Malone is nominated for artist of the year; favorite collaboration of the year; favorite male artist, pop/rock; favorite artist, rap/hip-hop; favorite album, rap/hip-hop and favorite song, rap/hip-hop.

Drake and Cardi B lead the nominations with eight each. XXXTentation received two nominations after he was shot and killed at age 20 in June as he left a motorsports dealership in Florida.