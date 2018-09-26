Cardi B is making her comeback at the 2018 American Music Awards!

The rapper, 25, will be taking the stage at the Oct. 9 show, marking her first performance since welcoming daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset on July 10. She’ll be joined by Bad Bunny and J Balvin to perform their hit “I Like It,” PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

In addition, the AMAs will be Cardi B’s first awards appearance in the weeks since her now-infamous New York Fashion Week brawl with Nicki Minaj on Sept. 7.

Sixteen days after she delivered baby Kulture, Cardi B announced in late July she would not be performing on Bruno Mars‘ tour in order to spend more time with her daughter and give her body more time to recover from the birth.

The mother of one previously made her first event appearance as a new mom when she attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August. Cardi B opened the show with a short sketch but did not perform.

Cardi B is tied for the most nominations of the year with Drake as they both received eight nods. The pair will compete against each other in the show’s top category, artist of the year, along with Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

The star, who released her debut album Invasion of Privacy in April, is also nominated in the favorite new artist of the year, favorite female artist, pop/rock and favorite artist and rap/hip-hop categories.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign will also be performing at this year’s show.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs for the second consecutive year.

The 2018 American Music Awards, presented by YouTube Music, will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 9 (at 8 p.m. EST) on ABC.

