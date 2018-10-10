Cardi B Dedicates Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist AMA Win to Daughter Kulture

She’s a boss!

Cardi B took home the first trophy — for favorite rap/hip-hop artist — at the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night, and she thanked her family in a touching acceptance speech.

“Oh my gosh, I feel nervous. Why am I so nervous?” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 25, told told the crowd at the Microsoft Theater, where she received a standing ovation as the audience chanted her name.

“Thank you so much. Thank you to all my fans, thank you to my team thank you to my publicist, thank you to [label] Atlantic … thank you to my glam squad, thank you family, thank you Jesus!” the Bronx native (real name: Belcalis Almanzar) said, before giving a shout-out to her husband — Migos rapper Offset, 26 — and their 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

“I really want to thank my daughter,” Cardi concluded. “I was so influenced when I was pregnant with her to be like, I gotta do this; I gotta show people wrong, prove people wrong — because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby.”

Cardi — who is set to perform her Spanglish hit “I Like It” at the show — tied with Drake for garnering the most AMAs nods this year: eight. Her other nominations include: favorite new artist, favorite pop/rock female artist, favorite rap/hip-hop song and favorite video (“Bodak Yellow”), favorite soul/R&B song and favorite collaboration (“Finesse” with Bruno Mars) and favorite social artist.

The rapper has been in the headlines as of late for making chart history (this year she became the first female rapper with two Hot 100 No. 1 hits). But she’s also made news for a slew of brawls.

Last month, during New York Fashion Week party, she threw a stiletto at nemesis Nicki Minaj. Then last month, she surrendered to police and was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a fight earlier this year at a strip club.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.