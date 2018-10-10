Uh oh.

Cardi B‘s already a big winner at tonight’s American Music Awards, taking home the award for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist, but could drama be brewing?

Rumors are swirling online that Nicki Minaj, who Cardi famously tried to fight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONs Party during New York Fashion Week, may also be in the building, attending the award show held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The two female rappers are all but sworn enemies after months of bad blood online led to their couture battle royale.

While Minaj’s album Queen was not nominated and she wasn’t spotted on the red carpet, reports say there’s a chance she may have snuck in under the radar.

If the pair do meet, it comes just as Cardi B, 25 has spoken out on what fueled her attack.

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” Cardi said of Minaj in her recent W cover story. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

As she alluded to in her Instagram post she shared the night of the fight, the fuse for the fight was lit when Minaj, 35, allegedly criticized her skills as a parent to Kulture Kiari, her 3-month-old daughter with Migos rapper Offset. Cardi believes that Minaj liked (but then unliked) a social media post that mocked her as a mom — a claim Minaj herself reportedly denies.

Though Minaj has spoken out publicly about the fight, saying the ordeal was “humiliating”, the rapper hasn’t entirely backed down from the drama.

Last week Minaj released a new merchandise line with products bearing the words “Nicki Stopped My Bag” – alluding to when Cardi accused her of trying to interfere with her career.

The 2018 American Music Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.