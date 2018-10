Missed the AMAs? Here Are the 8 Moments You Need to See

Swift’s attendance at Tuesday night’s AMAs was a rare public outing for the singer; aside from a high-profile appearance at the Billboard Music Awards in May, she hadn’t gone to an awards show since the 2016 Grammys, where she delivered her last televised award show performance (of 1989 favorite “Out of the Woods”).

Tuesday night she brought it, opening the show with her scorched-earth Reputation track “I Did Something Bad.”

Smiling after she finished, Swift was given a standing ovation by pal Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Zedd, Florida Georgia Line and more.