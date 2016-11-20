5 Reasons Gigi Hadid Was Born to Host the American Music Awards

It’s starting to look like the only thing Gigi Hadid can’t do is make us feel better about our unglamorous lives.

The 21-year-old supermodel-designer-social media sensation is set to host Sunday night’s 2016 American Music Awards alongside former Saturday Night Live cast member Jay Pharoah. This will be Hadid’s second time hosting a major awards show, as she made her hosting debut at the Much Music Video Music Awards in Toronto earlier this year.

Here are five reasons we think you will be glued to your TVs to watch her on Sunday night. Aside from, you know, catching the musical performances …

1. She’s not afraid to laugh at herself.

Hadid still can’t get over being a public figure … and how ridiculous her life is.

“I think it’s always funny to find out online that you’re going through a breakup or something crazy’s happening in your life,” she told People Style. “It’s just funny that it comes out of nowhere a lot of the time, but it’s always entertaining. There’s something every day honestly that’s pretty entertaining.”

For the record, she is still very much dating Zayn Malik, who is up for artist of the year.

2. Oh, and about that Zayn guy? She’s rooting for him and is #sorrynotsorry about it.



When People Style asked about “that dude” who is up for new artist of the year, Hadid responded, as coy as ever, “I heard about that dude! Handsome! Zayn, right? Yeah, he’s cute,” adding that Malik’s debut solo album Mind of Mine is her favorite of the year.

No one ever said that hosts had to be objective.

“I don’t know if as a host I’m allowed to say who I’m voting for … but [I] voted for him,” Hadid told PEOPLE on Nov. 9 at a press day for the AMAs.

3. She’s going to wear something incredible.

Hadid told PeopleStyle that she’s going to pick a look that is “different and cool” and makes her “really excited to put on.”

“I want it to be really eclectic and fun and kind of surprise people and be colorful and have cool textures,” she said of her AMAs wardrobe. “Just whatever I think will kind of excite people. That’s what the fun part of being a host is. I’m not gonna force like a certain amount of outfits, but I think that just bringing out as many outfits that make me really excited as possible.”

Getty (5)

4. She’s a huge music fangirl.

One of the star-studded performances Hadid is most excited for? Lady Gaga.

“I love Gaga and I think that she always brings something with so much heart,” Hadid told PEOPLE. “I’m very excited to see what she has for us.”

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty

5. Against all odds, she’s still down to earth.



Hadid still can’t wrap her mind around being called an “It Girl,” though she appreciates the recognition and support.

“Obviously it’s an honor to be called that,” Hadid told the Today show. “Something I’ve just paid attention to is just being someone people like to work with. If you really touch someone on a personal level, they’ll be the ones that are fighting for you the next day at a meeting or pushing for you on a campaign. And that’s just something I like to stick too.”

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Aside from Hadid’s (and Pharoah’s) awesomeness, the AMAs will feature performances by major artists including John Legend, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

The American Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.