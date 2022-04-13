Amanda Bynes Drops New Song 'Diamonds' with Fiancé Paul Michael: 'She Had a Lot of Fun Recording'

Bynes' lawyer David Esquibias tells PEOPLE exclusively the fashion student recorded the track earlier on in the pandemic
By Melody Chiu April 13, 2022 04:20 PM
Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Amanda Bynes is getting creative.

On Wednesday, the actress-turned-fashion student — whose conservatorship was terminated last month — dropped a new song, "Diamonds," with her fiancé Paul Michael.

"DIAMONDS on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon music and itunes! search DIAMONDS Amanda Bynes Paul Michael," she captioned a clip of the track on her Instagram account.

According to her lawyer David A. Esquibias, the rap song was recorded in early 2020.

"Amanda is creative and playful. She had a lot of fun recording 'Diamonds' during the first shutdown of the pandemic," says Esquibias. "She is now able to share it with her fans."

"Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist," raps Bynes on the song. "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist/ Yeah, I whip."

Less than a week after a judge ruled to terminate her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship, Bynes' lawyer said the star, 35, was moving into a new property in L.A. with Paul.

"She's doing very well ... they're actively searching for furniture and she's excited about all of it," said Esquibias.

In a statement previously shared with PEOPLE, Bynes expressed her gratitude while sharing insight into her future plans.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said.

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," she concluded.

