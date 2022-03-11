"I've been given so many different opportunities to express my creativity," Alyssa Milano said in an Instagram post looking back at her teenage singing career

Alyssa Milano Reminds Fans of Her Teenage Singing Career with Throwback Poster: 'I Went Platinum'

Alyssa Milano is taking a stroll down memory lane.

The actress, 49, shared a post on Instagram Thursday where she reminded fans of her teenage singing career.

Sharing a series of promotional images of herself from the past, Milano — who is best known for starring in the hit series Charmed among other film projects — wrote, "#TBT my singing career. What?!"

"I even had a 'best of' album," she continued. "I went platinum and debuted ahead of The Rolling Stones."

Added Milano: "I've been given so many different opportunities to express my creativity. ❤️."

In the comments section of her post, Milano was met with excitement from fans who remembered her time as a singing teen.

"I had all these magazine and pics tapped on my walls. LOL. #teenlife," one fan wrote as another added, "You were a wonderful singer❤️❤️❤️."

During her time as a musician, Milano released an array of albums, including four studio LPs and thirteen singles.

Some albums released included her debut, Look in My Heart, as well as her eponymous album. Popular songs released by the Who's the Boss star included, "What a Feeling," "Straight to the Top," "New Sensation" and "No Secret," among others.

Back in 2013, Milano appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she opened up about her teen singing career and how she remains embarrassed by it.