Alyson Stoner is still working it!

The multi-talented performer returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first time in 17 years on Monday. She first appeared on the show’s fourth-ever episode to talk about her show-stopping role in Missy Elliott‘s 2002 “Work It” music video.

This time, the 26-year-old sat down with host Ellen DeGeneres to discuss her recent reunion with Elliott at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“So, this is crazy. Seventeen years ago, our first season, I saw the Missy Elliott video, and I was like, ‘There’s this little girl in this video that is so good,'” DeGeneres said as she welcomed Stoner. “And our producers found you, had you on the show, and look at you now. I mean, it’s amazing.”

The host then pulled up the old clip of Stoner on her show. Then only 9-years old, the young girl confidently danced her way onto the stage in her trademark bandana and proceeded to teach DeGeneres some choreography.

“First move I’m teaching you is the Harlem Shake, and you shake your shoulders and then pull up,” she demonstrates to DeGeneres, who tries to mimic the move. When she fails, the Disney Channel alum reiterates: “Pull up.”

Laughing off the old clip, Stoner then tells DeGeneres that getting to reunite with the emcee and hip-hop pioneer — who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the annual award show — was “perfect.”

“It was absolutely perfect,” Stoner said. “First of all, obviously credit goes to Missy for allowing me to participate and honor her, and kind of recreate that timeless moment.”

Stoner, dressed in an Adidas yellow tracksuit with the name “Alyson” spelled out across her shoulders, was in the center spotlight during the epic medley on Aug. 26. She showed off some serious acrobatic, pop-and-lock breakdancing while Elliott’s hit played in the background.

Following the performance, Elliott let her fans know how was happy she was to have Stoner on stage with her.

“It’s been 17 years since we did ‘Work It’ and over the years people always ask me where is that lil girl from your video,’ ” the rapper tweeted on Aug. 27. “So I couldn’t of done this VMA performance without you there. Love you! Thank you so much.”

Though it’s been years since Stoner first danced with Elliott, she hasn’t left music videos behind — but now she’s now starring in her own. After releasing music independently over the past few years, the video for her single “Stripped Bare” dropped in February.