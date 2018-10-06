Disney Star Alyson Stoner Shares Romantic Kiss with Her Female Love Interest in Her New Music Video

Months after opening up about her sexuality in a moving essay, Alyson Stoner dropped her music video for her single “Fool” starring a female love interest.

“Secret’s out… full gay in bio,” Stoner, 25, captioned a shot from the visual, which shows her kissing a woman.

In the video, the Step Up star can be seen dancing around a beach house in Malibu, California, before celebrating her birthday with a bunch of friends.

After her friends surprise her with cake, Stoner makes her way to the beach to meet her love interest, model Jazzmyne Robbins.

The two share a sweet embrace and then rejoin the party to dance some more.

In March the Cheaper By the Dozen star opened up about her sexuality in an essay published in Teen Vogue, Stoner described in detail about how she realized she was not attracted to just men after she became “mesmerized and intimidated” when she attended a dance workshop and met her female instructor.

“After I dizzied myself from doing knee spins, she walked toward me to correct my form,” Stoner wrote. “My heart raced wildly and my body grew hot. Was I nervous to fail in front of an expert? Was I breathing heavily from being out of shape? Her smile was the most electrifying thing I’d ever seen.”

After her encounter, Stoner texted her mother and her best friend, writing, “I met a woman today, I’m not sure who she is or what I’m feeling, but I think she’s going to be in my life for a very long time.”

As Stoner, who has appeared in films such as Cheaper by the Dozen and Disney shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, spent more time with the dance instructor, she soon realized her feelings weren’t “quite sisterly or platonic.”

Alyson Stoner Emma McIntyre/Getty

“I had never fantasized about a guy this way, nor really ever felt comfortable dating guys,” Stoner wrote. “Come to think of it, I stared at women’s bodies more than anything. But wasn’t that just societal conditioning or the unattainable beauty standards that fuel comparison and objectification? I refused to entertain other possibilities.”

Despite questioning how she felt, Stoner said the relationship progressed. “She and I continued to hang out and began sending good morning texts. Then we made dinner and watched Orange Is the New Black,” Stoner wrote in Teen Vogue. “Then we vented and supported each other. Then cuddled. Then kissed and kissed some more.”

“OK, we were in a relationship. I fell in love with a woman,” she realized.

In addition to questioning her feelings, Stoner struggled to accept her sexuality, admitting she had “internalized some of the harmful beliefs and misconceptions about LGBT people and identities.”

Alyson Stoner David Livingston/Getty Images

She added that “some people in the industry warned me that I’d ruin my career, miss out on possible jobs, and potentially put my life in danger if I ever came out. My dream and all I’d worked tirelessly for since the age of 6 was suddenly at risk by my being . . . true to myself.”

The Camp Rock actress said she prayed nightly to try and rid herself of her feelings and sought the help of pastors while also turning engaging in physical relationships with men “to convince myself that my love for her was just a spiritual battle attacking my character and discernment.”

Stoner eventually grew to love and accept herself.

“I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways,” she continued. “I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys.”