Aly & AJ Tease 'Explicit' Redo of 'Potential Breakup Song' 13 Years Later

"OH MY GOD 12 year old me and 27 year old me is living," wrote one fan about Aly & AJ's new song

It took too long, it took too long for us to get this!

Aly & AJ are gearing up to revisit their most iconic track "Potential Breakup Song" on Dec. 29 — and the duo's fans are not ready for the grown-up remake.

On Tuesday, the sisters — real names Amanda Joy, 29, and Alyson Renae Michalka, 31 — posted a 21-second snippet of a mature remake of their beloved 2007 song.

The snippet's guitar-heavy intro is followed by the girls' grown-up voices singing the track's bridge. The twist? They switch "mess up" for "f— up."

"You can try, you can try / You know I know it'd be a lie / Without me you're gonna die," the duo sings. "So you better think clearly, clearly / Before you nearly, nearly / F— up the situation that you're gonna miss dearly, dearly / C'mon."

After posting the snippet — featuring the song's cover reminiscent of their Insominiatic album cover — the nostalgic reactions came pouring in.

"OH MY GOD 12 year old me and 27 year old me is living," commented one fan on Instagram.

"Aly & AJ have saved 2020 at the last possible second," tweeted another fan.

"YES???????? will this also have 'my f—n birthday' instead of 'my stupid birthday' bc YES," tweeted another, referring to one of the song's most iconic lyrics.

Back in August, the sisters told Us Weekly that "Potential Breakup Song" deserved a "facelift."

"We like the song. I think that we’re proud of it. But I would produce that song a lot differently now when I think about it," Aly told the outlet.

Image zoom Aly & AJ | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I would love that song to get, like, a facelift," added AJ. "I do like revisiting that song live and playing it for our fans. But I agree. I think the way pop music has changed now, we’d reproduce it and make it kind of a whole other thing."

The duo, whose claim to fame came after being catapulted by Disney Channel in its Hannah Montana era, has not shied away from performing some of their old music on tour. (See classics "Chemicals React," "Like Whoa" and "Bullseye.")

After changing their name to 78violet in 2009, the sisters decided to return to their original names in 2015. Since then, Aly & AJ have released EPs "Ten Years" and "Sanctuary."