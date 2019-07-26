Ally Brooke Drops Acoustic Version of 'Lips Don't Lie' and Reveals Book and Album Details

Ally Brooke is unstoppable.

PEOPLE sat down with the Fifth Harmony alum to talk about her budding solo career as she debuts the acoustic version of her sultry single “Lips Don’t Lie.”

“I get to strip it all down and show people that I can sang,” she says about the acoustic performance (shared exclusively with PEOPLE). “It gives the song new life and flavor.”

Featuring a guitar and a cajón, the acoustic version stays true to the track’s Latin influences while showcasing the 26-year-old’s vocals. The video follows Brooke around a naturally lit room in New York City — allowing the singer to go “outside of the box” with this stripped-down version.

Image zoom Ally Brooke

“I feel like that’s what I’m about,” she adds. “I want to keep my fans and my audience engaged and give them new visuals. It was just a really smooth, raw vibe.”

Brooke is no stranger to singing her singles with just a guitar. After storm delays at an airport last week, the “Vámonos” vocalist performed her two solo tracks alongside a guitar-playing stranger on her Instagram Live.

“They have never met before and both have delayed flights. Flawless vocals and amazing guitar and they only just met 😍👏🏻 WOW!” one fan tweeted.

2019 has been filled with success for the San Antonio-born singer. After releasing her debut single “Low Key” alongside Tyga, the singer performed at 2019’s Wango Tango and has since been hitting the road promoting her solo music. “Low Key” has already racked up nearly 16 million plays on Spotify, and its music video has over 36 million plays.

Image zoom Ally Brooke at Wango Tango Sara Jaye Weiss

“‘Low Key’ will always be my baby for so many reasons,” she says. “It was the first real look of Ally as a solo artist breaking free from what people might have thought I was in Fifth Harmony.”

Though she told PEOPLE last August that her Allygiance — as her fans are dubbed — should expect her first album “between now and 2022,” she says her goal is to release a full-length project next spring.

RELATED ARTICLE: What the Girls of Fifth Harmony Are Up to Now 2 Years After Camila Cabello’s Shocking Exit

“I was at such a different place this time last year,” she explains. “Really trying to find my team, my label, trying to find who I was. I was in that big transition of becoming a solo artist.”

“It’s really special to be in this moment where I know who Ally is, I’m confident in who that is,” she adds, emphatically. “I found my voice and the power that I possess and I never really felt like that before.”

Along with her album, Brooke is set to drop her aptly titled memoir Finding Your Harmony next May, though it was originally set to release earlier this year.

Image zoom Ally Brooke Ryan Pfluger

“I realized while I’m continuing to write that my story is just getting started,” she explains. “I have so much more to write about because a lot has happened this past year: things that I’ve never told people before and beautiful experiences that have changed my life.”

The singer added that while her full-length project and book won’t be out for a while, she’s going to continue “creating great music for my fans.”

“There are going to be some fun, exciting opportunities that I will be able to talk about soon so the Allygiance has something to look forward to,” she teases. “I’m just getting started!”

The stripped version of “Lips Don’t Lie” is out now.