All Time Low Taps Demi Lovato to 'Reimagine' Song 'Monsters': She’s 'One of the Best Voices'

This collab is an all-time high!

On Friday, All Time Low dropped the remix to their song "Monsters" — and it features none other than Demi Lovato.

“Demi has been a friend for over ten years now and we’ve never had the chance to truly collaborate on something like this," ATL's frontman Alex Gaskarth tells PEOPLE about Lovato joining the track. "She genuinely has one of the best voices in modern music and always sounds authentic and incredible singing any genre, especially when she leans into rock or punk."

The new remix of the track, which already featured Blackbear, comes several months after the group released the original as a single off of their album Wake Up, Sunshine. "Monsters" became the group's first No. 1 on Billboard's alternative airplay back in September.

Image zoom Demi Lovato and All Time Low | Credit: Jimmy Fontaine; Inset: Amber Asaly

"We wanted to continue to reimagine and celebrate the song," Gaskarth says. "Having her come through to do the feature just took it to another really incredible place. Collaboration is everything, and Demi brings something special every time she performs.”

The band — comprising Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson — shared the news of the new collab on Instagram.

"This song is taking a journey we could not have imagined," the group wrote. "Eleven weeks at number 1 and now the INCREDIBLE honor of having @ddlovato’s voice on it. This collab is many years in the making and we’re so stoked it could finally happen."

Lovato also shared a snippet of song on Instagram saying she "feels like I’ve known these guys forever 🖤🖤🖤 ."

"I’m SO stoked that the @alltimelow guys asked me to jump on MONSTERS and it’s sooo dope to also have a song out with @bear!!! 🙏🏼🤘🏼💞," she added.