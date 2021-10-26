All Time Low Denies Claims of 'Inappropriate Behavior' Within the Band: 'Unequivocally False'

Several women accused the band of making comments about the bodies of fans in their early teens, while one account accused guitarist Jack Barakat of sexual assault

All Time Low is addressing allegations that members of the group engaged in inappropriate behavior.

On Monday, the band — comprising Alex Gaskarth, Jack Barakat, Zack Merrick and Rian Dawson — signed a statement where they called claims of inappropriate behavior and assault "absolutely and unequivocally false."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When a TiKTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behavior within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name," the band wrote. "We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice."

The statement continued, "We believe victims. We stand with victims. We have only ever wanted to cultivate and nurture a culture around our shows and band that is welcoming, healthy and safe."

The post from All Time Low comes after a fan alleged in a TikTok that she was brought onto the tour bus of a "pop punk band" when she was 13 years old, before saying that "they literally tried to take my bra for their nasty collection & offered me beers." (Though she did not state the band's name, she referred to two of the group's most famous songs in the video's comments.)

Meanwhile, a different woman, whose account was suspended and posted under the account @ATLstatement, specifically accused guitarist Barakat, 33, of assault and attempting to "take advantage of me" when she was a teenager. Another account has shared screenshots of tweets claiming that Barakat had allegedly made comments about their bodies when they were in their early teens. (Fans also referred to the fact that Barakat, at 25, publicly dated actress Abigail Breslin, when she was 17.)

While quote-tweeting the group's post, Barakat wrote that he felt "the need to personally refute the claims being made against me and us, as they are 100% false."

The group statement, without directly referring to any specific claim, called all of the allegations "completely and utterly false" and stated that All Time Low is "investigating further the source of these false accusations and will be seeking legal recourse."

"We cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented," the group wrote, before adding, "We cannot overstate how much we respect and cherish the sanctity of this fanbase and the connections we've made with you through the years."

They ended the statement by writing, "It is difficult and disheartening to have to make this statement knowing that the allegations against our camp are completely unfounded and false but at this point it is of the upmost [sic] importance to us that you know we hear you, we stand with victims and we stand collectively for truth."

In the replies to the group's post, many fans expressed their discontent with the band's statement.