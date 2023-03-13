All About Meghan Trainor's Brothers

The singer has two brothers, Ryan and Justin, who have worked with her on various projects

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 05:29 PM
Meghan Trainor's Brothers
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meghan Trainor has a lot of love for her siblings.

The Grammy-winning singer grew up as the middle child of parents Kelli and Gary Trainor in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where Meghan got her start in music singing in church. Brother Ryan is older, and brother Justin is younger.

Over the years, Trainor's brothers have had a first-hand glimpse of her rise to superstardom, and have shown their support for her along the way,

The singer often returns the support on social media, showing glimpses into her tight sibling bond with her brothers, attending music events together and posting throwback photos from when they were kids.

Here's everything to know about Trainor's brothers.

They joined Meghan Trainor on her honeymoon

After tying the knot with Daryl Sabara on Dec. 22, 2019, in an intimate backyard ceremony at home in Los Angeles, Trainor and the Spy Kids alum jetted off to Bora Bora for a "familymoon." Trainor's brothers (and parents Kelli and Gary) joined the newlywed couple for their tropical honeymoon.

They're proud uncles

In February 2021, Trainor and Sabara welcomed their son Riley Sabara, making the singer's brothers first-time uncles. While her brother Justin isn't active on social media, her brother Ryan has shared insight into his sweet bond with Riley.

In February 2021, he posted a cute video of him holding the newborn for the first time. That December, he posted another video with Riley, captioning the post, "New found joy in life is watching this lil legend grow up every day."

Ryan and Justin are set to be uncles again as Trainor is currently pregnant with her second child.

They live with her

In February 2020, Trainor spoke with PEOPLE about her tight-knit family, revealing that her brothers actually live with her and her husband.

"They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go my family comes with me," she revealed.

They co-wrote her album Treat Myself

Ryan and Justin have actually joined the Grammy winner in the studio a few times. Both are credited as co-writers and backup vocalists on her new album Treat Myself.

They also played a role in her Christmas album A Very Trainor Christmas, with her brother Ryan writing and her brother Justin writing and producing. Her cousins Jayden, Jenna and Marcus Toney, and father Gary, also appear as featured artists.

"I'm a Christmas baby, it's always been a dream of mine to release a Christmas album and to do it with my family makes it that much better," Trainor previously said in a press release for the album. "Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time ... Best Christmas Present Ever!"

Meghan has shamelessly tried to set her brothers up on dates

In typical middle sibling fashion, Trainor is looking out for her brother and just wants them to be happy (even if it means embarrassing them in the process). During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2022, she tried to set her brothers up on dates.

"I'm looking for a sister!" Trainor said before adding that her brothers are "newly dating."

"Oh my God, you are the best matchmaker and wingman. It's so true," Barrymore told the singer, to which Trainor reiterated, "Just ready for my sister."

Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)
Power Couple Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce New Collaborative Project 'RR'
DDG and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Who Is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend? All About DDG
Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England., Singer-songwriter Shakira (L) and professional soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Says Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Is in 'Trouble' After Her Breakup Song Performance on 'Fallon'
Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check before speaking to media during a press conference at Perth Arena on February 5, 2014 in Perth, Australia.
Bruce Springsteen Postpones 3 U.S. Tour Dates 'Due to Illness'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Make First Public Appearance Since Affair Accusations and Third Baby
dua lipa and elton john
Elton John Says Dua Lipa Is 'So Smart' and 'Grounded' That She Didn't Need His Advice
Miley Cyrus Says 'River' Was Inspired by Dance Party That Required Gay Best Friend or 'No Entrance'
Miley Cyrus Says 'River' Inspired by Dance Party That Required Gay Best Friend or 'No Entrance'
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga to Perform 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars Despite Previous Scheduling Conflict
Singer Shakira (R) and soccer player Gerard Pique attend the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Shakira Reflects on 'Very Rough Year' After Gerard Piqué Breakup: I 'Put Up with So Much Crap'
Lisa Marie Presley (L) and musician Michael Lockwood attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle
Honoree Selena Gomez (L) and Francia Raisa attend Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Selena Gomez Says She's Forever 'in Debt' to 'Best Friend' Francia Raisa for Kidney Transplant
Jerry Schilling Lisa Marie Presley
Elvis Presley's Friend Jerry Schilling Reveals Hopes for Graceland: 'The White House of Rock and Roll'
Ciara and Russell Wilson Sing, Dance and Read Bible Verses for 300 Maximum Security Prison Inmates
Watch Ciara and Russell Wilson Perform and Read Bible Verses for 300 Maximum Security Prison Inmates
Kris Jenner Stars in Meghan Trainor's Music Video
Kris Jenner Goes Retro Glam for Meghan Trainor's 'Mother' Video as Khloé Kardashian Asks to Be 'Sisters'
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Attend Dinner Celebrating Her Upcoming Lifetime Documentary
Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Rock Matching Outfits as They Step Out for Date Night
jason derulo
Jason Derulo Tips Waiter Enough to Cover a Semester of College: 'Can't Say Thank You Enough'