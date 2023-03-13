All About Meghan Trainor's Brothers

Meghan Trainor has a lot of love for her siblings.

The Grammy-winning singer grew up as the middle child of parents Kelli and Gary Trainor in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where Meghan got her start in music singing in church. Brother Ryan is older, and brother Justin is younger.

Over the years, Trainor's brothers have had a first-hand glimpse of her rise to superstardom, and have shown their support for her along the way,

The singer often returns the support on social media, showing glimpses into her tight sibling bond with her brothers, attending music events together and posting throwback photos from when they were kids.

Here's everything to know about Trainor's brothers.

They joined Meghan Trainor on her honeymoon

After tying the knot with Daryl Sabara on Dec. 22, 2019, in an intimate backyard ceremony at home in Los Angeles, Trainor and the Spy Kids alum jetted off to Bora Bora for a "familymoon." Trainor's brothers (and parents Kelli and Gary) joined the newlywed couple for their tropical honeymoon.

They're proud uncles

In February 2021, Trainor and Sabara welcomed their son Riley Sabara, making the singer's brothers first-time uncles. While her brother Justin isn't active on social media, her brother Ryan has shared insight into his sweet bond with Riley.

In February 2021, he posted a cute video of him holding the newborn for the first time. That December, he posted another video with Riley, captioning the post, "New found joy in life is watching this lil legend grow up every day."

Ryan and Justin are set to be uncles again as Trainor is currently pregnant with her second child.

They live with her

In February 2020, Trainor spoke with PEOPLE about her tight-knit family, revealing that her brothers actually live with her and her husband.

"They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go my family comes with me," she revealed.

They co-wrote her album Treat Myself

Ryan and Justin have actually joined the Grammy winner in the studio a few times. Both are credited as co-writers and backup vocalists on her new album Treat Myself.

They also played a role in her Christmas album A Very Trainor Christmas, with her brother Ryan writing and her brother Justin writing and producing. Her cousins Jayden, Jenna and Marcus Toney, and father Gary, also appear as featured artists.

"I'm a Christmas baby, it's always been a dream of mine to release a Christmas album and to do it with my family makes it that much better," Trainor previously said in a press release for the album. "Songs featuring my family are like permanent memories that I get to replay all the time ... Best Christmas Present Ever!"

Meghan has shamelessly tried to set her brothers up on dates

In typical middle sibling fashion, Trainor is looking out for her brother and just wants them to be happy (even if it means embarrassing them in the process). During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2022, she tried to set her brothers up on dates.

"I'm looking for a sister!" Trainor said before adding that her brothers are "newly dating."

"Oh my God, you are the best matchmaker and wingman. It's so true," Barrymore told the singer, to which Trainor reiterated, "Just ready for my sister."